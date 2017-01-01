Pot cod fishery numbers all in

Sometimes, a short and wide fishing boat can hold as much cod as one that's twice as long.

The final numbers are in, and the Dutch Harbor small boat pot cod fishery landed 33,247,414 pounds, leaving 474,148 pounds uncaught in the water, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Unalaska.

The boats can fish a maximum of 60 pots per vessel, and typically haul each one twice per day, said ADF&G

biologist Ethan Nichols in Unalaska. The small vessels bring the pots to the fishing grounds in multiple trips, unable to fit all of them on deck at the same time.

Some of the small boats were specially built to pack in the cod, known as "Super 8s" or very wide 58-footers. Longtime Bering Sea fisheries biologist Krista Milani, who once managed crab for the state and now does federal groundfish, said it's amazing to look at a Super 8 tied up bow-to-bow next to a 125-foot crabber, creating an illusion of equal size. At least until you catch a sideways view, and see the crabber's twice as long.

"It's interesting to see them side by side," she said. The fishing vessels Cynosure and Cerulean are both Super 8s, she said.

And that Super 8 might pack as much cod as a 125-footer, she said.

"These days, a lot of the small boats can catch as much as the big boats," Milani said.

Fishermen were pleased with the performance of the Dutch Harbor cod fishery, now in its fourth year.

"We had good weather, and there was abundant fish," said Unalaska's Dustan Dickerson, owner of the vessel Raven Bay. Not only were the fish plentiful, they were also very big, he said, weighing as much as 45 to 50 pounds.

A typical cod weights about 8.5 pounds, and Dickerson said this year he's seen the most very big cod in a long time. Fishermen were paid a base price of 34 cents a pound, with bonuses based on the size of the delivery. For every 250 pounds, fishers received an extra half-cent, up to a maximum of 37 cents, he said.

The pot cod fleet delivered to processors including Icicle, Westward, Alyeska and Unisea, he said. The fishing trips lasted between two and three days, two days if the fishing was really good. But no longer than three, to deliver fish of the highest quality, he said.

"We want to keep a good product great," he said, adding that the fish are kept cool in the holds with temperatures between 33 and 35 degrees.

The Dutch Harbor subdistrict state waters P. cod fishery is limited to pot gear, pots of the same size used for crab, though rigged differently. Pots, he said, are "a very efficient way of catching fish, and you basically have zero bycatch."

Some 24 boats less than 60 feet long pursued the 33.7 million pound quota. The season opened in early February, and closed April 8.

Dickerson said the fleet was spread out from Cape Cheerful to Makushin Bay on Unalaska Island, all the way to Umnak Island, staying within state waters, three miles from shore. One open area where they didn't fish was Unalaska Bay, because there are hardly any Pacific cod in the waters closest to town, he said.

While most boats had good seasons, one had a very bad time. The Unalaska-homeported pot codder Saint Dominick grounded in March on Unalaska Island with 75,000 pounds of Pacific cod onboard, which was discarded as unfit for human consumption.

Shipwrecks aren't the only bad things that can spoil a load of fish, according to Milani, of the National Marine Fisheries Service in Unalaska.

"There are various reasons something like that can happen," she said, among them, fuel oil contamination of the catch and the failure of the cold water circulation systems that keep the fish cool. "Unfortunately, we do see it now and again. It happens across the board, in all species," she said.

The quota for the Dutch Harbor subdistrict Pacific cod is 6.4 percent of the federal offshore cod fishery. State waters extend three miles from shore. The subdistict is east of 170 degrees west longitude, and west of 164 degrees west longitude, inside state waters.

