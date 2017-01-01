Alaska art show opens Friday at MOTA

A show featuring the works of local and state artists opens Friday in Unalaska, when an announcement of big, closely-guarded, news is expected from the deep-pockets Rasmuson Foundation.

The amply endowed foundation, funded by the sale of the former National Bank of Alaska to Wells Fargo, requested an embargo on the information, said Museum of the Aleutians Executive Director Virginia Hatfield at this month's meeting of the museum's board of directors. The matter was further discussed in a closed-door executive session.

"Living Alaska: A Decade of Collecting Contemporary Art for Alaska Museums" is an exhibition of art from museum collections around Alaska hints at the breadth and depth of the contemporary art being collected in Alaska museums.

The opening starts at 6 p.m. at the museum. The exhibition is on display until June 30.

"We are excited to see the work of local artists such as Mary Downs, Ray Hudson, John Hugh Pelkey, Karel Machalek, Gertrude Svarny, Alena Syverson, and Laresa Syverson exhibited within the context of the best artwork from around the state," said Hatfield.

In 2003, Alaska's Rasmuson Foundation launched its Art Acquisition Fund to provide grants to museums that collect current work by Alaska artists. In its first 10 years, the fund distributed nearly $2 million and helped 33 museums purchase more than 1,000 works by 436 artists.

This is the exhibit's final exhibit location following its debut at the Anchorage Museum in 2015. The public is invited to the exhibit's opening reception on Friday, April 21 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at MOTA. This is a free event sponsored by the Rasmuson Foundation. Visitors will enjoy the displays, meet exhibit curator Sven Haakanson and Rasmuson Foundation representatives, sample refreshments from the Grand Aleutian Hotel, and pick up a free copy of the exhibit catalog, while supplies last. All are welcome.

The retrospective hosted by MOTA explores Alaska's landscapes, animals, materials, and the issues that surround the artwork. Another group of pieces reflects the perpetuation of Alaska Native traditions. Artists examine, reinterpret, and celebrate cultural practices, fusing traditional and new media, to express their 21st century identities. A third group of works documents the contemporary Alaska experience, using visual art to study subjects like politics, employment, and modern material culture.

The result is an exhibition with a broad, contemporary, Alaskan feel. Portraits of glaciers and rubber boots, items made with fish skin, a ceramic mask and a moose hide cellphone case highlight the great natural and cultural diversity of Alaska and artists' efforts to tell the story of this place, according to the foundation.

"Artists help us examine the human condition which is demonstrated through creative expression in the form of visual and performing arts, cultural traditions, literary arts, and media. Artists help interpret complex phenomena, or simply convey the great beauty that surrounds us in our natural world," said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO of Rasmuson Foundation. "We hope the Art Acquisition Fund has made a difference for artists and museums in the state, and that we are further along in creating an important and invaluable permanent collection of contemporary artwork for Alaskans."

Kaplan is among the foundation officials scheduled to attend the opening reception.

"The Rasmuson Foundation's support of living Aleutian artists and acquisitions for our museum allows the Museum of the Aleutians to continue to collect, preserve, and share the rich cultural legacy that is ongoing in the Aleutians region," said Hatfield.

"Living Alaska: A Decade of Collecting Contemporary Art for Alaska Museums" is on view Apr. 21 through Jun. 30 at MOTA. The traveling exhibition, curated by Sven Haakanson Jr., includes 25 works from 12 Alaska museums. The exhibition includes 11 additional works from MOTA's contemporary art collection.