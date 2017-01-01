Unalaska mayor and ex-mayor agree, disagree on city dock project

Despite private sector opposition, a major overhaul of the Unalaska Marine Center got the go-ahead last week, when the city council authorized borrowing $35 million from the Alaska Bond Bank for the project at the facility also known as the "city dock" on Ballyhoo Road.

American President Lines official Gene Makarin called the decision "insulting" and a "trainwreck," saying his company built its own dock and container crane facility without public assistance. And he complained of mistreatment and hostility when trying to get information on the project from city officials, "treated like we were step children."

Former Mayor Shirley Marquardt defended the dock improvements.

"This project has been a long time coming," she said.

Marquardt, a longtime employee of Samson Tug and Barge, said the company has problems with insufficient dock space, with tugboats towing barges spending days circling around in the ocean upon arrival.

"We get a barge doing doughnuts for two or three days until they can get to the dock," she said. And with shipping traffic expected to increase, especially with more activity in the Arctic Ocean, Unalaska is the region's maritime 'linchpin,'" she said.

The city council was evenly divided on the dock bonds, and Mayor Frank Kelty broke the 3-3 tie with his vote to support the project. Voting against the project were Rachelle Hatfield, Yudelka Leclerc and John Waldron. In support were Roger Rowland, David Gregory and Bong Tungul.

Marquardt also blasted a move by Kelty to put a building inspector position in the city budget, at a cost of about $100,000. She complained it hasn't been sufficiently reviewed by city administrators, and should at least wait until a new planning director is hired.

During her appearance at the council meeting, her new state job was announced by Kelty. He said she's been hired by Gov. Bill Walker as the new director of boards and commission. Kelty hopes her new position benefits local interests. "Maybe we have a chance to get somebody on the Board of Fisheries," he said.

Marquardt later declined to discuss her new job with the newspaper, except to say she's moving to Anchorage to work in the governor's office in the Atwood Building, starting March 5. She is well -connected. She supported Walker's election campaign, and worked closely with former Unalaska City Manager Chris Hladick, now the state commissioner of commerce and economic development.

In other business, the council approved a lease of 3.89 acres of city-owned tidelands along Ballyhoo Road to Kloosterboer Dutch Harbor LLC, for up to 30 years, to allow the construction of a 300-foot-long by 80-foot wide pile-supported dock.

Kloosterboer operates a frozen seafood warehouse, and will pay an initial annual rent of $57,500, based on 10 percent of the tidelands' market value. The tidelands property was appraised by MacSwain Associates, LLC to have a value of $575,000. The initial term of the lease is for 20 years, with two five-year extensions.

Also, the council approved $350,000 for a geotechnical study this year for the Entrance Channel Dredging Project, to allow deeper-draft ships to enter the port. The channel is located offshore of the Dutch Harbor Spit.

The $350,000 is part of the city's $1.5 million contribution, to be matched by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"The USACE has access to funding to begin the geotechnical work earlier than anticipated," according to Port Director Peggy McGlaughlin, who said the study is expected to be completed within three years.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Unalaska and Dutch Harbor in 1942, and planning is underway for a big celebration. Kelty said the city council should consider a donation in the $30,000 to $40,000 ranges.

Other groups involved include the National Park Service, the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, the Ounalashka Corporation, The Aleut Corporation, and the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Community Development Association, he said. Planned activities include flights by WWII vintage aircraft, and the likely attendance of members of Alaska's congressional delegation and other dignitaries.