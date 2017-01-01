Subsistence Regional Advisory Council meeting scheduled

Send this article to Promobot

The Bristol Bay Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet in Naknek this month and next.

The council, which represents the region to federal subsistence managers, meets Feb. 28 through March 1 at Dolly's Hall in Naknek.

According to an announcement about the meeting, the council will develop proposals related to federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations, and discuss other regional subsistence issues.

The agenda also includes an update on the Nushagak Peninsula caribou herd, a report on the Mulchatna caribou traditional ecological knowledge project, and presentations about other projects.

There will be time for public comment both days.

 

