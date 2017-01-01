Strategic planning coordinator to conduct community sessions

The Strategic Planning Coordinator (SPC) will travel to Anchorage for one full day of training, and will then travel to each village in their grouping to conduct strategic planning sessions?

The SPC will then write up the strategic plan for the village? The SPC may also be responsible to work with a village after the initial session to complete the strategic plan? The SPC will then travel again to Anchorage for a final wrap-up meeting??

Four positions are available, one person from each of the groupings:

• North? Port Alsworth, Nondalton, Iliamna, Newhalen

• Lakes: Igiugig, Kokhanok, Pedro Bay

• Bay: Egegik, Levelock, Pilot Point, Ugashik, Port Heiden

• South: Chignik Lake, Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Bay and Perryville

Qualifications

The ideal candidates will:

• Have a wide range of knowledge about the villages in their group.

• Have the ability to work with people from the villages, agencies, and the borough.

• Have, or be willing to learn, facilitation skills.

• Have, or be willing to learn, leadership skills, including the ability to win trust and bring out the best in people.

• Be willing to travel for several days, if necessary? Understand that lodging, foo? and transportation may not always be ideal.