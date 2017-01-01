Send this article to Promobot

Seafood Marketing Institute names communications director

February 24th 11:55 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute has a new communications director.

Former Alaska Department of Transportation communications officer Jeremy Woodrow is the new communications director at the marketing institute, or ASMI.

He'll be the head of the Juneau-based communications program, which targets in-state audiences and national consumers.

ASMI is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the seafood industry, meant to promote Alaska seafood products and help position them in the global market.

According to an announcement from ASMI, Woodrow's family has a commercial fishing background, and he previously interned with ASMI.

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.