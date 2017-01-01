Seafood Marketing Institute names communications director

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute has a new communications director.

Former Alaska Department of Transportation communications officer Jeremy Woodrow is the new communications director at the marketing institute, or ASMI.

He'll be the head of the Juneau-based communications program, which targets in-state audiences and national consumers.

ASMI is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the seafood industry, meant to promote Alaska seafood products and help position them in the global market.

According to an announcement from ASMI, Woodrow's family has a commercial fishing background, and he previously interned with ASMI.