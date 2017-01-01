In much of rural Alaska, Elders are honored for their lifetime of knowledge. Most of the time, however, that knowledge is shared only with a circle of people directly around these Elders. So when an Elder passes who is also a writer, it is an opportunity to reflect on their observations of Alaska. Such is the case with the passing this week of Jim Rearden, a longtime Alaskan who wrote 28 books about Alaska's wilderness and the characters that explored and experienced it.

Rearden first came to Alaska in 1947 and spent many years working for the federal government as a "stream guard" before taking an academic post with the University of Alaska Fairbanks. That didn't last long, however, and in the 1960s, Rearden left academia for adventure as a fisheries biologist, working hard to correct what he characterized as mismanagement of Alaska's fisheries prior to statehood.

His understanding of Alaska waters and the importance of fisheries never faltered, and when the state began to consider the Chuitna River coal project on the west side of Cook Inlet, Rearden spoke up, writing an opinion piece for the Alaska Dispatch News in 2012 that called the idea a "horrendous precedent that will jeopardize wild Alaska salmon forever."

Rearden expressed concern that the state was no longer holding up the responsibility of properly managing fish and game resources.

"There was a time during the federal government's oversight that Alaska's salmon fishery was almost destroyed," Rearden wrote. "Since statehood in 1959, Alaska's Department of Fish and Game has rebuilt our salmon runs to equal to or even better than the greatest runs of earlier years. But now, politics and money have crept in, and sound science is no longer driving Fish and Game's decision-making."

Rearden went on to say that dams and development that creates silting, be it logging or even driving an all-terrain vehicle across an Alaska stream, have been prohibited since territorial days. The salmon resource, in its renewable nature, is far too important to Alaskans compared to the short-term gain of coal or other resource extraction that might damage fish habitat, he noted.

"We say no to fish stream pollution of any kind," Rearden said.

Rearden's concerns echo true today as the Pebble mine prospect rears its head again after years of reprieve and natural gas gushes from a pipe under Cook Inlet. If, in fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is to be dismantled under the current administration, Alaska must return to being advocates for the resources it depends upon. As with much on the political front, the days of armchair awareness and involvement have passed. As Rearden, with a lifetime of experience, pointed out, if Alaska's state regulators were even considering projects like Chuitna, there is something fundamentally wrong. Other lifelong Alaskans with the perspective of years, like Bella Hammond, have expressed a similar sentiment on both the Chuitna and Pebble Mine proposals.

While many state regulators say the process for protecting our state and allowing responsible development is in place and must be allowed to run its course, examples have shown us that this process has been manipulated over the years and can no longer be depended upon to properly vet projects. That must be fixed, but in the meantime, Alaskans must be vigilant.

Alaskans are an independent sort, and it goes against our nature to allow any outside agency to tell us what to do. But like it or not, the federal regulators were doing a better job of offering logical analysis of projects like the proposed Pebble Mine than the state was. The old battle cry of "federal overreach" only works if our state oversight is better, more thorough, more appropriate for our region. Looking at the action and lack of action by state regulators on these and many other critical balancing acts between resources makes that argument pretty weak.

"Alaska is the last stronghold for wild salmon," Rearden noted. "The once-magnificent runs in Oregon and Washington and Maine have fallen to the very same shortsighted decisions we're facing today with the Chuitna coal strip mine. If we set state policy by allowing mining through salmon streams at Chuitna, it won't be long before our kids and grandkids are asking: 'Why didn't you learn from the mistakes they made in the Lower 48?'"

Rearden spent his life exploring Alaska and offering guidance on the management of its resources — not the ones that can be found in the ground, but those that can be found walking above it. His love of the wildness of Alaska can be found in his writing and his service. Alaska would do well to follow in his footsteps and heed his warning if we want salmon, and a healthy, productive environment here for generations to come.