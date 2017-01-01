Pilot failed to engage landing gear in Unalaska crash

Human error caused last week's aviation accident in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, when the pilot forgot to put down the landing gear, according to Bruce McGlashan, president of Grant Aviation, which owns the Beech 200 King Air.

The pilot is no longer employed with the airline that serves rural communities in southwest Alaska.

"He's been given an opportunity to find a better job somewhere," McGlashan said.

No injuries were reported when the plane, carrying the pilot and two passengers, crashed on Feb. 14 in the early afternoon, after arriving from the airport on Akun Island, which services Akutan village and Trident Seafoods in Akutan.

The plane itself didn't receive much damage and will likely return to service, McGlashan said. But first the engines need to be removed and inspected, and new propellers will replace blades damaged during the hard landing. The airline continues flying in the Aleutian Islands with another plane, he said.

The pilot was Chad Smith, according to Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters.

The accident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to spokesman Shaun Williams who said that "the aircraft landed with the gear in the up position."

About four years ago, McGlashan said, another Grant plane crashed in Unalaska due to a landing gear failure, and was also inbound from Akun and also without injuries. But that was not pilot error, and the Piper Navajo's accident happened in difficult conditions involving ice and a strong cross wind.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com