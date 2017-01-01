Send this article to Promobot

Naknek Electric Association gets preliminary permit approval

February 24th 11:54 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman  

The state has said that the effort to install a backup generator at the Naknek power plant should not cause air quality concerns.

Naknek Electric Association applied for the air quality permit. In a February public notice, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it was giving the project preliminary approval.

That's still open for public comment, and comments are due March 17.

 

