Naknek Electric Association gets preliminary permit approval
February 24th 11:54 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman
The state has said that the effort to install a backup generator at the Naknek power plant should not cause air quality concerns.
Naknek Electric Association applied for the air quality permit. In a February public notice, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it was giving the project preliminary approval.
That's still open for public comment, and comments are due March 17.