Dillingham sixth-graders battle it out at annual spelling bee

For a dozen rounds, Dillingham sixth-graders Ryan Berkoski and Rosie Wauneka-Yellowhorse matched each other word for word, correctly spelling each challenge that pronouncer Kim Piazza could send their way at the 2017 spelling bee.

On stage at Dillingham Elementary School, Berkoski spelled "ravine" correctly; Wauneka-Yellowhorse fired back with the right letters for "perilous." Berkoski got "alliance" right, with a grin. Wauneka-Yellowhorse silently spelled "epithets" with a finger on her palm, and then correctly repeated it to the waiting audience.

"I was really nervous when we were going back and forth," Berkoski said after the bee was over.

Finally, on the 29th round of the 2017 bee, Wauneka-Yellowhorse misspelled "tenaciously" after Berkoski correctly spelled "cavalcade," giving her competitor a shot at the championship. He sealed the deal with a correct spelling of "icarus."

The 2017 bee, held Feb. 16, featured more than two dozen competitors.

Third-grader Tristen Tilden started off the bee by spelling — correctly — the word "mad." Most of the rest of the third grade contestants spelled their three and four letter words correctly, and then competition moved right on to the older students, most of whom were asked to spell slightly longer words, and even some homonyms. Just a few of the competitors were knocked out in that first round.

As the rounds progressed, the words got longer. Trickier spellings like "riddle" and "sturdy" knocked out most of the third-graders by the third round, and a few older students too.

By the start of the fourth round, the bee was down to 16 spellers, and just one third grader: Cara Tilden, the eventual champion for that grade, after she correctly spelled "belief."

By round six, just eight spellers remained. "Contestants" and "failure" knocked out two fourth-grade competitors. Those who remained did so with the correct letters for words like "vocabulary," "beckons," and "caterpillar."

Fifth-grader Zoe Tilden solidified her grade-level championship status that round by correctly spelling "dimension," and then was out of the competition with the tricky word "settee" in round seven.

The next few rounds knocked out most of the remaining fourth-graders, and by round nine, the competition was left to Berkoski, Wauneka-Yellowhorse and fourth-grader Gustina Alexie.

Alexie correctly spelled "inlet" in the ninth round for her grade-level championship, solidifying her status as the top elementary school speller, and a earning trip to Anchorage to represent Dillingham Elementary in the state bee. Then, she continued on to give her sixth-grade competitors a run for their money.

As the elementary and middle school champions, Alexie and Berkoski will represent Dillingham at the Alaska State Spelling Bee in Anchorage at the end of March.

After the bee, Alexie said she had practiced quite a bit to get to that top spot, and was motivated by advancing to the next round of competition.

"It sounded really cool 'cause there was a trip to Anchorage," Alexie, a first-time competitor, said.

Between now and the end of March, she was planning quite a bit more practice, she said.

So was Berkoski. He practiced for the Dillingham bee after school most days with his dad, and said he'll continue that in the run-up to the state bee.

Berkoski competed at the state bee last year, and said the words are challenging. There's a list for the first two rounds, and after that, anything in the dictionary is fair game, he said.

Alexis and Berkoski will be joined at the Anchorage competition by competitors from other Bristol Bay schools. Port Alsworth's Tanalian School will be represented by Caleb Alsworth, and Twin Hills seventh-grader Ciara Hernandez will represent the Southwest Region School District. The Bristol Bay Borough School is scheduled to have a spelling bee Feb. 20.

