Send this article to Promobot

Borough postpones decision on tourism taxes, fees

February 24th 11:54 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

Changes to local taxes won't come into play for Lake and Peninsula Borough tourism businesses until at least June 2018.

The borough assembly agreed unanimously Feb. 21 to postpone action on changing some tourism-related taxes and fees until a future meeting.

The borough has been looking for ways to increase revenue, and saw changes to the guide fee and bed tax as two possibilities, but received written comments raising several concerns.

Local operator Glen Alsworth Jr. wrote that he was willing to contribute to the borough's revenue stream, but wanted to be part of the discussion to fairly institute taxes and fees. Other operators noted that any increased costs could make it difficult to market trips to the region, which is already an expensive place to visit and travel.

After discussing some of the concerns and a possible loophole in the bed tax, the assembly opted not to make a decision one way or the other.

As long as the changes are passed by the end of 2017, they should be able to go into affect by Fiscal Year 2019, which starts partway through 2018.

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.