Borough postpones decision on tourism taxes, fees

Changes to local taxes won't come into play for Lake and Peninsula Borough tourism businesses until at least June 2018.

The borough assembly agreed unanimously Feb. 21 to postpone action on changing some tourism-related taxes and fees until a future meeting.

The borough has been looking for ways to increase revenue, and saw changes to the guide fee and bed tax as two possibilities, but received written comments raising several concerns.

Local operator Glen Alsworth Jr. wrote that he was willing to contribute to the borough's revenue stream, but wanted to be part of the discussion to fairly institute taxes and fees. Other operators noted that any increased costs could make it difficult to market trips to the region, which is already an expensive place to visit and travel.

After discussing some of the concerns and a possible loophole in the bed tax, the assembly opted not to make a decision one way or the other.

As long as the changes are passed by the end of 2017, they should be able to go into affect by Fiscal Year 2019, which starts partway through 2018.