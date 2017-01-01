Manokotak teen dies in snowmachine crash

A teenager from Manokotak died earlier this month in a snow machine accident.

Kylen Moore, 15, crashed on Feb. 6.

Alaska State Troopers have said Moore was on a hunting trip with a friend when he died. The body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Troopers have said speed may have been a factor, and that Moore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to KDLG Radio, although local responders and others attempted CPR at the scene, Moore did not recover and was pronounced dead that evening.

Moore had recently traveled to Dillingham for a youth leadership conference, and was well-regarded by peers and mentors alike.

He has also been remembered on Facebook in the week since his death, where friends and family have said he was a friendly teen who is missed. He is described as having been positive and outgoing, with a much-appreciated sense of humor.

Moore was also part of the basketball team in Manokotak. The Togiak School and team sent condolences online shortly after hearing the news, writing that they were honored to have had him play basketball at their school the weekend before.

Information on a service was not available at press time.