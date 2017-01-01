Dillingham magistrate named Superior Court judge

Western Alaska's newest superior court judge is a familiar face for many in the region.

Gov. Bill Walker announced Feb. 9 that he had selected Dillingham's Tina Reigh to serve as the next Superior Court judge here. Reigh has been the magistrate in Dillingham since 2014, and worked for Alaska Legal Services prior to that. She has been in Dillingham for more than a decade.

Reigh replaces former Judge Pat Douglass, who was appointed by then-Gov. Sean Parnell in 2011 and retired in November. Since then, superior court cases in Dillingham have been presided over by a rotation of judges from other areas. Now that Reigh is the new Superior Court judge, Dillingham's magistrate position is vacant.

There were nine applicants for the position, which pays $226,000 per year, but two withdrew before the final phase of consideration. In December, the Alaska Judicial Council announced that it had selected Reigh and Kenai Assistant Attorney General Lance Joanis as the most qualified applicants for the position. The judicial council is responsible for vetting potential new judges for each opening across the state, and submitting at least two choices to the governor. The process to fill the Dillingham position took several months, and included a survey of bar association members, interview, application, and public meeting.

Reigh had the highest marks overall on the bar association survey, which was completed by about 800 people. She also had support at a meeting held in Dillingham in early December.