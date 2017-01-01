Unalaska boys take third at Husky shootout in Kotzebue
February 10th 12:43 pm | Tommy Wells, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman
Trevor Wilson and Carter Price both turned in solid outings this past weekend and helped power the Unalaska Raiders to a third-place finish at the 2017 Husky Shootout Basketball Tournament in Kotzebue. Unalaska went 2-1 in the round-robin tournament and finished in a three-way tie with Kotzebue and Valdez for the top spot.
Tournament officials crowned Kotzebue the tournament champions based on a point-differential tiebreaker. The Huskies completed the three-day tournament with a point-differential of +6. Valdez was second at +6 while Unalaska placed third at -10.
The Raiders didn't waste any time in getting off to a solid start at the tournament, which began on Thursday. Unalaska dispatched Class 3A Valdez by a 44-41 clip in their first-round matchup. On Friday, the Raiders suffered a 63-50 setback to Bish Gallahorn and the Kotzebue Huskies.
Unalaska rallied back nicely on Saturday, forcing a three-way tie for first in the standings by downing former rival Nome-Beltz, 55-46.
Husky Shootout Final Results
Boys Standing
Win Loss
*1. Kotzebue 2 1
*2. Valdez 2 1
*3. Unalaska 2 1
4. Nome 0 3
*Tie breaker based on point differential.
Kotzebue +6
Valdez +4
Unalaska -10
All-Tournament selections
Girls
Kotzebue Alanna Conwell
West Naialani O'Halloran
West Nyeniea John
Kotzebue Ashley Ramoth
Kotzebue Calia Sieh
Boys
Valdez Seth Auble
Kotzebue Bish Gallahorn
Unalaska Trevor Wilson
Kotzebue Tye Ramoth
Unalaska Carter Price