Unalaska boys take third at Husky shootout in Kotzebue

Trevor Wilson and Carter Price both turned in solid outings this past weekend and helped power the Unalaska Raiders to a third-place finish at the 2017 Husky Shootout Basketball Tournament in Kotzebue. Unalaska went 2-1 in the round-robin tournament and finished in a three-way tie with Kotzebue and Valdez for the top spot.

Tournament officials crowned Kotzebue the tournament champions based on a point-differential tiebreaker. The Huskies completed the three-day tournament with a point-differential of +6. Valdez was second at +6 while Unalaska placed third at -10.

The Raiders didn't waste any time in getting off to a solid start at the tournament, which began on Thursday. Unalaska dispatched Class 3A Valdez by a 44-41 clip in their first-round matchup. On Friday, the Raiders suffered a 63-50 setback to Bish Gallahorn and the Kotzebue Huskies.

Unalaska rallied back nicely on Saturday, forcing a three-way tie for first in the standings by downing former rival Nome-Beltz, 55-46.

Husky Shootout Final Results

Boys Standing

Win Loss

*1. Kotzebue 2 1

*2. Valdez 2 1

*3. Unalaska 2 1

4. Nome 0 3

*Tie breaker based on point differential.

Kotzebue +6

Valdez +4

Unalaska -10

All-Tournament selections

Girls

Kotzebue Alanna Conwell

West Naialani O'Halloran

West Nyeniea John

Kotzebue Ashley Ramoth

Kotzebue Calia Sieh

Boys

Valdez Seth Auble

Kotzebue Bish Gallahorn

Unalaska Trevor Wilson

Kotzebue Tye Ramoth

Unalaska Carter Price