Raiders fall to No. 3 in state polls
February 10th 12:43 pm | Tommy Wells, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman
The Unalaska High School boys' basketball team slipped slightly in the latest Alaska Association Basketball Coaches' Class 2A rankings. Ever so slightly.
Unalaska, fresh off a 2-1 record at the Husky Invitational Basketball Tournament in Kotzebue, dropped to No. 3 in the latest poll, which was released Feb. 1. The move reflects a one-spot decline by the defending Class 2A state champions in the coaches' poll.
Petersburg held onto the No. 1 position in the 2A boys' rankings. The Vikings edged out Unalakleet for the top spot. Following Unalaska at No. 3 were Metlakatla and Wrangell.
Unalaska wasn't the only Southwest team gaining notice from the state pollsters. The King Cove and Sand Point boys' teams both remained in the Class 1A top five. King Cove is ranked No. 2 in the poll behind Ninilchik.
Sand Point is ranked No. 3, ahead of Northwest Arctic Conference powerhouse Noatak.
The King Cove Lady T-Jacks also gained plenty of love in the rankings. The KCHS girls were penciled in at No. 3 in the Class 1A girls' rankings.
The Barrow girls were the highest ranked squad in the girls' Class 3A poll. The Lady Whalers edged out Anchorage Christian for the No. 1 position. The Barrow boys were third in the boys' poll.
The Whalers are the two-time defending Class 3A state champions.
AABC Coaches Poll
As of Feb. 1, 2017
Class 4A
Boys
Wasilla
East
Dimond
Bartlett
Ketchikan
Girls
Wasilla
Dimond
East
Chugiak
Lathrop
Class 3A
Boys
Monroe Catholic
Grace Christian
Barrow
Anchorage Christian
Valdez
Girls
Barrow
Anchorage Christan
Nikiski
Sitka
Bethel
Class 2A
Boys
Petersburg
Unalakleet
Unalaska
Metlakatla
Wrangell
Girls
No Class 2A girls' poll this week
Class 1A
Boys
Ninilchik
King Cove
Sand Point
Noatak
Klawock
Girls
Klawock
Scammon Bay
King Cove
Ninilchik
Allakaket