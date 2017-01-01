Entry deadline for migratory bird calendar this week

The deadline to send off a submission for next year's migratory bird calendar is this Friday.

The calendar contest, hosted each year in rural Alaska communities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, accepts submissions ranging from artwork to literature.

Students from eligible districts may submit to multiple categories for the 2018 calendar, but may only submit one piece in each.

All submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 10. Anything sent after the deadline will not be accepted.

More information about the contest can be found at www.fws.gov.