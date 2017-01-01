Park Service proposes changes at Katmai, Lake Clark national parks

In the on-going effort to manage the humans who want to visit Alaska's National Parks, federal managers are proposing a few changes.

In Bristol Bay, Katmai and Lake Clark national parks could see some different rules if the National Parks Service proposals go through.

At Katmai National Park, the park service is considering changes to better accommodate the large number of visitors that want a glimpse of the bears there. The Brooks Camp bears are Katmai's biggest draw. In a 2014 study, 62 percent of visitors visited Brooks Camp. But according to the park's management plan, that platform is limited to 40 people at a time. During peak visitation each summer, there is frequently a wait, and visitors are limited to one hour at a time.

The most recent parks service compendium proposes to restrict the use of tripods and rail mounted fixtures on the platform at Brooks Falls due to increased visitation and wait times to use the viewing platforms. That's one of just a few of rule-changes the park service is considering that would affect Bristol Bay-area parks as part of the state-wide regulation revision process undertaken each year.

The regulations all are listed in what's called the compendium, and the changes are published separately to facilitate comments on each idea.

According to the proposal, the change would better accommodate the large number of visitors who want to bear watch at Katmai.

"The Brooks Fall platform is especially in demand as it overlooks the falls and affords outstanding opportunities to watch bears fishing and interacting with other bears," the Park Service wrote in the compendium. "This change seeks to equitably allocate space in among visitors."

The changes at Lake Clark National Park and Preserve also address increased visitation.

One would create food storage restrictions at Kontashibuna Lake and Tazimina Lake, to minimize potential for bear-human conflicts there. The park is also seeking to expand the camping closure at the Richard L. Proenneke Site on Twin Lakes to incorporate an area that includes three administrative structures.

At Kontashibuna and Tazimina lakes, the restrictions would require visitors to use a bear resistant container to store food, or store it within a hard-sided building or in a cache that meets certain criteria. That's the result of increased visitation at those lakes, and mirrors the requirement already in place at other popular parts of the park, including Upper and Lower Twin Lakes.

The park service is also proposing to close a part of Lake Clark National Park north of a popular viewing area. If the change is made, an area north of Chinitna Bay wildlife viewing areas would be closed each summer, to minimize the potential for bear-human conflicts. According to the park service, more than 60 bears occupied the area in 2009, and it's a critical bear habitat for feeding and mating.

Comments on those proposals, and other possible changes elsewhere in the state, are due Feb. 15.

Molly Dischner can be reached at mdischner@reportalaska.com.