It would have been a beautiful week for flying, if it wasn't for volcano

Ash from Bogoslof Volcano hit the ground in a light dusting in Unalaska on Tuesday, canceling flights to Anchorage.

Canceled flights are not uncommon in the Aleutian Islands, thanks to the region's famously ferocious weather.

Volcano-based cancellations are far less common, except during eruptions which have been happening a lot lately since the small volcanic island started acting up in December, about 50 miles northwest of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.

Tuesday was a gloriously sunny day in Unalaska, normally fine flying weather with no strong winds and great visibility.

"Today was the volcano. It seems to be the case when we have nice weather, the volcano acts up. Not that that's scientific, but it seems that when there's nice flying weather, the volcano acts up," said Mechele Hester of Alaska Weather Observation Systems, a private weather business servicing aircraft at Tom Madsen Airport in Unalaska.

Tuesday was the first day she'd seen ash on the ground in Unalaska, though she saw an ash cloud drifting by in the distance earlier. Local residents removed thin layers of ash from the windshields of their vehicles, and the freshly fallen snow took on a darker complexion.

January is a busy time for the local airport, with seafood workers flying in for the start of the Bering Sea "A" fishing season, for catching, processing and shipping pollock, cod, crab and other species.

Fortunately, she said, the worst weather in January was later in the month, after most of the workers had already arrived.

"The haul-in went really, really well until the last week, then the volcano and all that stuff," she said. And there were plenty of weather cancellations too, in the past two weeks. A backup in Anchorage of stranded workers resulted in Alaska Airlines bringing food to the airport to feed the people stuck for days there, she said.

For the haul-ins at the start of fishing seasons, bad weather causes passenger backups in Anchorage. At the end of the season during the haul-out is when big crowds form in the Unalaska terminal, she observed.

Many seafood workers change planes in Anchorage, after flying in from the south 48 states and other countries, going from big jets to the smaller planes that fly to rural Alaska.

The Unalaska airport saw fewer Trident Seafoods workers this year, she said, as the company chartered Ace Air Cargo to fly workers directly to their Akutan plant, with the planes landing at the 5-year-old state airport on Akun Island and then taking a short hop in a helicopter across the bay. Akutan is about 40 miles east of Unalaska.

Trident is expected to increase the Unalaska bypasses, in new projects being developed with Alaska Airlines.

It won't happen immediately, but Alaska and Trident are actively planning to build a terminal on Akun, serviced by Q-400 aircraft, according to Jim Belanger, Alaska Airlines' representative in Unalaska. The Q-400s now fly between Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Kodiak, and in the Pacific Northwest.

The peak of the haul-in went from Dec. 30 to Jan.15, with Alaska Airlines flying seven flights daily on Saab 2000 aircraft seating 45 passengers, and they were flying fully loaded into Unalaska, Belanger said. Now, it's back to two or three daily flights daily, he said.

In a big development for a rural airport terminal, Unalaska will soon be getting its first electronic monitor like the big airports, announcing not only flight arrivals and departures, but also names on the standby list, up to 30 names, Belanger said.

With the standby list on public display, hopeful passengers won' t need to constantly ask airline staff about their chances of flying, he said.

At the newly remodeled Airport Restaurant, bartender Di Tran said the flight cancellations haven't had much effect on the family business inside the Unalaska airport terminal.

But customers don't seem to be spending as much money, and she attributed that to the big cuts in Bering Sea crab quotas. Also, she added, at the beginning of fishing seasons seafood people generally have less money, having spent their disposable income while on vacation.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com