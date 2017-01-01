Legislative Information Office open for session

Bristol Bay residents wanting to stay up-to-date with the Legislature's activities have some new options this year.

Dillingham has long had a Legislative Information Office, where individuals can go to research bills, listen to hearings, or even provide testimony and comments to the lawmakers in Juneau. But this month, the statewide LIO organization announced that it would also be offering new online services for the 30th Legislature.

This year the LIO organization will have a Facebook page with information about weekly committee schedules and events, opportunities for public testimony and educational resources. The Twitter account, which appears to have been created several years ago but has not been used until recently, will have links to video and audio of committee meetings, as well as schedule information.

Dillingham's LIO is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a lunch break from 12 to 1 p.m. Other services are also provided there, such as help filing for the state Permanent Fund Dividend.