An attempt at salvaging a Tanner crab fishing season in the Bering Sea failed last week when the Alaska Board of Fisheries deadlocked in a 3-3 vote at a meeting in Kodiak.

Voting in support of opening the bairdi Tanner fishery were Reed Moritskey, Robert Ruffner, and John Jensen. Opposed were Israel Peyton, Orville Huntington, and Al Kain, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Stichert in Kodiak.

The fish board is composed of seven members, and four "aye" votes are required to approve an action. One board member who could have cast a tie-breakding vote, Susan Jeffrey, recused herself, and abstained from voting citing a conflict of interest because a family member owns individual fishing quotas, Stichert said.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game in October canceled the Tanner fishery, citing conservation reasons. The quota in the last Tanner fishery of 2015-16 was 19 million pounds.

Crab fishermen and local governments made requests to the state to allow at least a limited Tanner fishery, with appeals coming from the city governments of St. Paul, Unalaska, and Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers.

Meanwhile, snow crab fishing in the Bering Sea is "off to a slow start," but is expected to pick up as boats longer than 60 feet finish fishing for Pacific cod with pot gear switched over to crab, according to ADF&G shellfish biologist Ethan Nichols in Unalaska.

As of Tuesday, 27 crab boats had landed 4.8 million pounds of opilio snow crab, for 22 percent of the quota, he said. The quota is 21.5 million pounds, about half the size of the previous season.

The first deliveries of snow crab were made after Jan. 1, and 33 boats are registered, a number that could increase to 45, as pot codders switch to crab. The average weight per snow crab is 1.3 pounds, and the average catch per pot is 203 crustaceans, also known as catch per unit of effort.