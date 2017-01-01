Send this article to Promobot

Perryville man dies after getting injured in an ATV accident

January 20th 8:07 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman  

The Alaska State Troopers said a Perryville man died several days after an ATV accident.

In an online dispatch, troopers wrote that Arnold Kalmakoff, 45, was found unresponsive on the morning of Jan. 15. He could not be resuscitated, and was pronounced dead.

Troopers wrote that Kalmakoff, 45, crashed an ATV while intoxicated a few days prior, and was injured in that incident but did not want to seek medical care.

 

