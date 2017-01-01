Send this article to Promobot

Levelock travelers rescued after ATV breaks down

January 20th 8:06 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

Alaska State Troopers said three Levelock residents were rescued after their all-terrain vehicle broke down between Levelock and Naknek this month.

The Village of Levelock carried out a search and located Danielle Dobbins, 43, Ivon Washington, 40, and Paul Chukwak, 44, after it was reported that the ATV they were using to travel from Naknek to Levelock broke down on Jan. 8. The break down was reported on Jan. 9.

Bristol Bay Borough Police Dispatch reported the incident to the Alaska State Troopers, who said they contacted the Levelock village president.

Ground searchers helped Dobbins and Washington get back to Levelock after they were found in an abandoned cabin, according to an online trooper dispatch. Chukwak was found by Alaska Wildlife Troopers in an aerial search, and he was transported back to Levelock. According to troopers, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

 

