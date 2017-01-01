As Alaska's lawmakers return to Juneau this week, they are faced with decisions that will likely define the future of our state, but they aren't the first lawmakers to do so. Before the state was flush with oil money that supported virtually all our programs and services, there were some three decades in which Alaska lawmakers had to pay their own way and make a lot of difficult decisions in a land so far removed from the rest of the nation, it barely made it on the federal radar for anything beyond military matters.

During those years, the legislature had to deal with all the myriad of issues that come with setting up house in a new state — taxes, resource management, building roads, schools, and trying to expand services across the massive state. It was a daunting task, to be sure, and one that was supported by a relatively tiny population, by today's standards.

But somehow, those elected officials managed to reach a consensus on how to move forward in a way that benefited the state. They made mistakes, to be sure. The rural communities of Alaska were often overlooked while the urban centers developed at a rapid pace. But that's not really that different from today, except that some rural communities now realize they are entitled to fair and equitable treatment when it comes to things like school funding and elections.

What is markedly different from those legislative sessions of yesteryear and those of today, it would seem, is the partisan politics that has grown like a mold on our state since oil money started to flow. Over the past few decades, we've seen scandals of all kinds seep out, from simple greed to outright disgusting behavior from those we have sent to manage our state's affairs. It's a simple game, most of the time — trading favors for votes. And what's lost in all that card-trading and back-patting is what's best for Alaska.

This legislative session holds promise, however, not only because of the large number of freshman legislators, but also because of the nonpartisan caucus formed for the simple purpose of solving our fiscal crisis before it consumes any more muscle from the bones of Alaska.

And here's why — when former lawmakers from the pre-pipeline days talk about their time in Juneau, they take about the issues they faced, not the parties they belonged to. Lawmakers back then were independent thinkers, and what they thought most about wasn't the party stance or even getting re-elected to their seat. They talked about studying issues from the ground up, finding innovative solutions that reached far beyond titles like "fiscal conservative" or "liberal." That is the kind of thinking we need now.

Alaska can't afford to waste another legislative session like it wasted the last two. We must find a way to pay for our state government. If we don't, our schools and universities will erode away to the point that no one wants to work in them, let alone send their children to them. If we don't, our justice system will become more and more bogged down, crimes will go unpunished, and social ills that have long plagued our state will fester. If we don't, our roads will crumble, our ferries will fall into disrepair, and the equipment that keeps everything going will fall apart. If we don't, our state will die a slow death due to lack of upkeep.

It's true that Alaska's legislators face an uphill battle pushing the state's residents to accept new taxes of any kind, let alone reduction in services. But that's part of the job we hired them to do, and if they believe in what they are doing, and are doing it for the right reasons, I believe Alaskans will know it and support it. Look at the great leaders our state has had — strong men and women who refused to bow down to big money and outdated methods of leading their state. These leaders saw a path for Alaska and they brought us all along with them. They built a state from nothing in only a few generations. Surely, if they can do that, we can deal with the simple task of balancing our books.