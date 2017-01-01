HIV 'cluster' reported in rural Alaska

State health officials reported an HIV outbreak in a rural Alaska community in an effort to help prevent similar situations elsewhere.

Typically, 28 new cases of HIV are diagnosed and reported each year, and most occur in urban areas, among men who have sex with other men. But last year, several were in Bristol Bay.

The December Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation newsletter noted that 14 percent of the new HIV cases reported in Alaska in 2016 were in Bristol Bay.

The state's Department of Health and Social Services released an information bulletin on Jan. 12 about five HIV cases in one rural community, largely as a preventative measure, said Susan Jones, from the department's epidemiology section.

"Basically, that bulletin was released as a prevention message, to notify folks that HIV is in every community," Jones said.

Jones said the hope is that it will remind residents and health care providers of the importance of testing. The state recommends that all Alaskans between 13 and 64 are tested at least once, and those with higher risk factors are tested yearly.

According to the state's information bulletin, all five cases are men who had sex with other, infected, men. Jones said that such a cluster in a rural community is not common, and some of the cases may have been preventable if the others were caught earlier.

Jones said that routine testing likely would have picked up some of the cases earlier. Detection helps with both treatment and preventing the spread of the disease, she said.

The community has self-identified itself as one in Bristol Bay, but Jones said the state has set policies on maintaining patient confidentiality, and only releases the number of cases in a given economic and geographic region in certain circumstances. Particularly because of the stigma surrounded with HIV, the state takes confidentiality very seriously, Jones said.

"There's still a lot of stigma," she said. "...We're extra cautious around these diseases."

Providers must report HIV and AIDS, or suspected cases, to the state, but the state does not disclose that information in an identifiable fashion. Even within the state office that manages the information, access is limited and computers are protected, she noted. The reports are meant to help the state keep statistics on where diseases are, and also helps the state target prevention measures.

According to the information bulletin, one new case of AIDS was reported to the state in February 2016, and two additional cases were reported in October and November. After investigation of those cases, two more individuals were found to be HIV-positive. Those individuals were still asymptomatic.

Some of the individuals also tested positive for other, previously undiagnosed, sexually transmitted diseases.

The bulletin also details the process of finding those two individuals, and testing others, and notes that a portion had never been tested despite engaging in behavior that increased the risk of coming into contact with HIV: having unprotected sex with multiple partners, and alcohol and drug-use that contributed to having the sex.

However, the bulletin specifies that needle-sharing was not reported as a risk factor. It also reminds individuals about how to prevent the spread — by using condoms to prevent coming into contact with bodily fluids, which can carry the disease. It also notes that high-risk individuals can take a medicine before being exposed, to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

BBAHC also responded to the recent uptick in Bristol Bay HIV diagnoses with information about the disease, and prevention in its December newsletter. The article reminded individuals to get tested, and said that the health corporation is broadening its screening efforts.