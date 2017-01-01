Bristol Bay residents rescued after emergency landing

Two Bristol Bay residents were rescued after an emergency landing near Pilot Point.

Matt Vandeventer, 54, and Gerda Kosbruk, 53, both suffering injuries, were taken to Kodiak by helicopter, and then on to Anchorage on January 16.

Vandeventer is a pilot for Van Air. Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp. had chartered a flight to carry a BBEDC board member from Dillingham to Port Heiden, according to Noreen Price, a National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident investigator in Anchorage.

The six-seat Piper Cherokee went down about four nautical miles from Pilot Point, near the King Salmon River. The probable cause of the accident will not be released for about a year, but Price said the preliminary report will be out in about week, and icing may have been a factor.

The plane took off from Dillingham on Jan. 16, and eventually diverted to Pilot Point because of inclement weather, Price said. The plane took off again around 3:07 p.m., and is believed to have gone down on the tundra in an emergency landing around 3:20.

Price said that is based on the time the passenger made phone calls for help.

Price said the plane encountered ice not long after taking off from Pilot Point and turned back to that town to land. While flying there, the plane encountered severe icing and vibrations due to the iced propeller, which prompted an emergency landing on the tundra.

Both the pilot and the passenger were injured, but Kosbruk was able to make phone calls initially and continue texting after she lost service, according to Price.

Kosbruk also turned on the emergency locator, and held a strobe light to help the rescue team locate the wreck.

According to Price, the first phone call was made about 3:22 p.m., the Coast Guard was notified of the incident about 3:31 p.m., and a Jayhawk helicopter responded from Kodiak and located them at about 6:16 p.m. They were taken to Kodiak initially and then on to Anchorage.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to Air Station Kodiak on Jan. 16.