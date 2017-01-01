White House releases recap of work with tribes

As Tribes and other Americans look toward changes expected under the new administration, the White House has released it's look back at changes made in the past eight years.

In early January, President Barack Obama's administration released a progress report on federal-Tribal relations, highlighting the programs and changes that have been made in his tenure as the country's leader.

The highlights for Alaska have included the ability for Alaska Tribes to put lands into federal trust, which enhances the Tribes' role in land management, and funding for various programs, smaller programs meant to benefit Alaska Natives, and some of the national changes.

Included in the report are various policies that have been updated in the past eight years to improve Tribal consultation and relations.

One of those is the Native American Policy used by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Last year, the agency updated that document, replacing the prior 1994 document. That outlines how the agency works with Tribes and Alaska Native Corporations on co-management, cultural resource issues, law enforcement, education and in other realms.

From Alaska, the Church Regional Resources Commission, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes and the Native Village of Emmonak helped with re-doing the policy, alongside 13 Tribes from the Lower 48. According to an announcement of the time, the goal of the new policy was to foster more collaboration and dialogue in government-to-government relations.

Some of the specific changes emphasize co-management, and add support for incorporating Tribal knowledge into USFWS devision-making and training.

According to the report, the Alaska Region is working on an Alaska-specific component of that as well.

Other agencies took similar steps in the past few years, including the United States Department of Agriculture, which updated regulations on consultation, and the Department of Justice, which published principles for working with Tribes in 2014.

The federal Housing and Urban Development department also revamped it's tribal consultation policy, and in late 2016 announced that it had established an Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. According to the plan for that committee, it's meant to help make recommendations to HUD on necessary changes for the current programs, and advise the agency on American Indian and Alaska Native housing priorities. The agency administers six programs targeted to American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian individuals and families, and to Tribes.

Last year, the agency also announced its new final regulation changing the funding formula for Indian Housing Block Grants.

Other efforts in the report include work on education and Alaska Native language preservation. The education efforts have included support for educating Alaska Native, and other, youth on climate and environmental issues, and the Youth Ambassadors program that shares the youth perspective on the far north with the rest of the world.

That's an ongoing effort, which has included participation from around the state, including Bristol Bay.

The report also highlights federal action that has improved voting rights for Alaska Natives, including emphasis on the ability for rural residents to vote in a convenient location, and for Tribes to have a role in locating polling places, and notes other justice efforts that are underway.