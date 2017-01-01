Rachelle Hatfield named to Unalaska city council

All six seats on the Unalaska City Council are now filled, with the appointment of Rachelle Hatfield to the seat vacated by Frank Kelty, who was elected mayor in the recent local elections.

Hatfield is a seven-year resident of Unalaska, and a former city employee who worked for five years as a dispatcher for the Department of Public Safety and then for the Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation. She is married to longtime local resident and city employee Jay Hatfield.

Hatfield was among five candidates for the seat, including two who ran unsuccessfully for the council last year, mechanic Killian Baker, who offered a "fresh new perspective from the younger millennial generation, and mechanic Jeff Treannie, who described himself as a "good team player."

Christopher Price, an environmental administrator who ran for mayor in the last local election, also applied, as did Abraham Rogers, a bartender at the Harborview Inn. Rogers, a three-year local resident, said he is an "avid outdoorsman and impassioned student of politics."

Kelty defeated incumbent Mayor Shirley Marquardt in a runoff election, by a vote of 308 to 30 in November. While Marquardt led in the five-way contest in the regular October election, she fell short of the 40 percent needed for another term. In the other runoff, incumbent Roger Rowland held on to his city council seat, defeating challenger Treannie.

In other election results, Unalaska voters overturned the city council's ban on marijuana stores and other commercial activity, by a vote of 326 to 274 in the October local election.