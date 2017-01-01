Moose hunt open near Togiak

A moose hunt is open for much of January in the area near Togiak.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced in December that it would open a winter hunt by emergency order in Game Management Unit 17A, which includes the area near Togiak and Twin Hills.

The bag limit is two moose, and hunters who have already gotten a moose this regulatory year can only harvest one.

That's because the population warranted additional hunting, according to the department's announcement, based on surveys and estimates from the past several years.

The hunt closes Jan. 29 at the latest, but the antlerless hunt will close once 20 cows have been taken, and the bull hunt will close after 20 bulls are taken. To aid in that management, successful hunters must report their kill within 24 hours. A state registration permit is required for each hunt.

Permits are available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dillingham and the Togiak Traditional Council office.