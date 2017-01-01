Koliganek School seeks art

The Alaska State Council on the Arts is looking for artists interested in decorating the interior of the Koliganek School.

The council announced last month that it was looking for an artist to paint inside the school, which was finished in August 2015 and is part of the Southwest Region School District.

The council's call for artists wants art focused on the Yup'ik heritage in Koliganek, including local flora and fauna, and work that relates to the Nushagak River and Bristol Bay. The call also notes that the art should include realistic portraits of community members based on old photos, and also said all media will be considered.

The budget for the project, including design, fabrication, shipping, and other components, is just under $100,000. The deadline for artists to apply with their interest is Jan. 6. The application requires a letter of interest, images of past work, resume and other components.