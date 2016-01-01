Walker aims to balance budget for FY2018

Alaska spends more than it earns in a year, drawing on reserves to do so. But those reserves won't last at current spending rates, and the governor and lawmakers did not reach a path to balance the budget during the last Legislative session.

This month, Gov. Bill Walker set the stage for the coming session, with a $4.2 billion operating budget and a $115 million capital budget that includes some cuts and a plan for new revenue — along with room for the Legislature to weigh in.

In a statement announcing this proposal for the fiscal year 2018 budget, which will be decided by the Legislature this winter and spring, and enacted in July, Walker highlighted that he had cut state spending since he took office. The most recent budget, however, shows a lower level of cuts possible than have been considered in the past.

The budget plan also outlined some administrative cost cutting. Walker said he will take a pay cut, and he noted plans to reduce state staff costs by requiring state workers to take two days of unpaid leave, attempt to freeze pay and eliminate automatic cost-of-living increases in contract negotiations.

The governor also proposed revenue, including a motor fuels tax increase to cover state spending on transportation projects, like road maintenance and snow removal. That would also apply to boat fuel, aviation gas, and jet fuel. Gas taxes would remain below the national average if the increases go through.

That effort will have to go through the Legislature before it can be enacted; last year, tax increase efforts were largely unsuccessful.

Other new revenue sources were not released with the budget proposal, despite some discussion this fall. Instead, the plan notes that the administration wants to work with the Legislature on those efforts.

And the plan also doesn't balance the state budget entirely. The current administration's plan leaves a gap, which Walker wrote that he wanted to work with the Legislature to fill.

Senate democrats identified oil tax credit changes as an area they'd like to focus on, although that's been contentious in the past.

The budget proposal includes a breakdown by department, and for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the governor proposes fewer cuts than in the recent past. As a result, the department's budget document says that there are no significant changes expected to be delivered in terms of services from the department for the state's commercial fisheries. The proposal does, however, call for test fishing funding at a level similar to fiscal year 2017. That was in last year's budget, too, but industry stepped in to fill the gap in Bristol Bay.

The governor's budget also outlines some departmental priorities for the next budget cycle.

The Department of Education and Early Development budget includes funding for pre-kindergarten, an issue that garnered much discussion in the Legislature last session, and prioritizes several items for public school funding: boarding home grants, pupil transportation, student and school achievement, and the state's youth and detention program, along with a few others.

Overall, the governor's budget proposal for the education department for fiscal year 2018 is about 4 percent less than what was spent in fiscal year 2015.

The budget also includes a cut to funds for the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission. The governor previously sought to overhaul that entity, and the budget proposal language notes that the cuts outlined in this draft were identified by the commission.