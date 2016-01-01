Texan rescued from Snake River walk

A man building a homestead near the Snake River attempted to walk back to Dillingham last week.

Alaska State Troopers reported that Mike Branson, 68, left property near the mouth of the Snake River and tried to walk back to Dillingham, but eventually activated a personal locator beacon and received assistance in getting to town on Dec. 13.

The 20-mile Snake River flows from Nunavaugaluk Lake to Nushagak Bay, and is not accessible by road, making for a difficult walk to town despite being relatively close.

Troopers said Branson reported walking for about 12 hours, and fired a gun to try to attract attention, before activating the PLB. He was injured by both the cold and from falling on the icy venture.

Branson was eventually helped by a lodge caretaker, and then taken to Kanakanak Hospital for treatment.