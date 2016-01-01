State launches disability/blindness savings plan

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, together with the Alaska Department of Revenue, has announced the successful launch of the Alaska ABLE Plan — a program to encourage individuals to invest money on behalf of eligible persons with a disability or blindness.

Alaska's Achieving a Better Life Experience program allows eligible persons with a disability or blindness to open tax-advantaged investment accounts. Similar to a 529 college saving account, earnings in these funds are tax-free if used for qualified disability-related expenses, such as education, transportation and assistive technology.

Currently, persons with a disability are limited to a $2,000 cap on assets in order to receive their federal means-tested benefits. ABLE allows eligible persons with a disability or blindness to save for qualified expenses without putting their federal benefits at risk.

The direct-sold plans are currently available at ak.savewithable.com.