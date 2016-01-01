Serve Alaska welcomes new executive director

Kathryn Abbott is taking over as executive director of Serve Alaska, the organization responsible for directing many of the state's federal resources for community service.

Abbott, who most recently worked as the senior manager for the education impacts partnerships arm of United Way of Anchorage, will be responsible for heading up Serve Alaska in the new year.

"The program's funds are used to help recruit, train and mobilize AmeriCorps members to address locally identified needs," the group wrote in a release. "Serve Alaska sub-grantees operate in almost every region of the state, bringing much-needed support and training to rural and urban Alaska."

Abbott takes over from Paula Pawlowski, who retired earlier this year.

"Our deepest gratitude goes to Paula Pawlowski for her years of service as the executive director of Serve Alaska," said Deputy Commissioner Fred Parady in the release. "Paula can rest assured in her retirement that the program will continue to thrive under Ms. Abbott's leadership."

Serve Alaska is housed under the state Division of Community and Regional Affairs within the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.