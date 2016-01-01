Preliminary federal report released on Port Alsworth crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the early December crash near Lake Clark that killed four people.

A Piper airplane went down on Dec. 7 after leaving Port Alsworth. It's believed to have gone into Lake Clark, but was not recovered.

Pilot Kyle Longerbeam, 25, was flying three Port Alsworth residents to Anchorage for a volleyball tournament, and had rented the plane, which was registered to Glen Alsworth, a Port Alsworth resident and pilot.

The passengers were Scott Blom, 45, and his children Kaitlyn Blom, 13 and Zach Blom, 13. According to the report, the travelers were originally booked on a commercial flight that day, but decided to travel with Longerbeam instead. A fourth family member stuck with the original reservation.

The NTSB report said that the pilot was rated for visual flight conditions only, and those were present at take-off, but that visibility was reduced on the anticipated flight route, and the plane was reported missing on Dec. 7 when it did not arrive in Anchorage as expected. According to the report, the owner said that there was an emergency transmitter locator onboard the plane, but search personnel did not receive a signal.

Personal items were found in Lake Clark on Dec. 8, but the bodies of the pilot or his three passengers have not been found.

One pilot reported speaking to Longerbeam after he took off from Port Alsworth, and told the NTSB that Longerbeam said it was looking good under the clouds and he was going to keep going. That was the last radio transmission from Longerbeam. Low-lying ice fog was reported along the expected route.