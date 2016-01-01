GCI announces more rural upgrades

Quinhagak and other western Alaska communities received telecommunications upgrades this month.

Alaska telecommunications provider GCI announced Dec. 16 that Quinhagak, St. Mary's, Tununak and Mountain Village were upgraded to 3G speeds that day.

The software and equipment installation was finished in November, but it took additional time to get the system working.

Including those towns, the company said in a release that it has upgraded 25 communities to 3G this year. Other communities where 3G was launched this year included Togiak and Twin Hills.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it planned to add service in more northerly communities next year. If work goes as planned this winter, the company has said it will deliver service to 12 new communities in the Northwest Arctic Borough and Norton Sound by the end of 2017.