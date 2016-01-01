Send this article to Promobot

Feds seek pollock for school lunches

December 30th 11:35 pm | Molly Dischner, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman  

The United States Department of Agriculture is looking to buy more pollock for school lunches.

The USDA announced in late December that it would buy half a million pounds of pollock.

The agency is looking for bids on deliveries of Alaska pollock to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and Washington.

Most of the fish would need to be delivered in March, and bids are due Jan. 6.

 

