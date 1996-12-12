20 Years Ago in the Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman

Fishermen take steps toward forming co-op

December 12, 1996

By Jim Paulin

Fisherman staff

Unalaska small-boat fishermen hope to earn significantly higher prices by organizing a cooperative to buy and sell their fish.

At a Dec. 6 meeting, the group settled on a name — Aleutian Fishermens Cooperative Inc. — and also decided to submit an application for articles of incorporation from the state. The next organizational step would be to draft bylaws at a future meeting.

Five interim directors, Emil W. Benkoft, John Bush, Dave Fulton, Bob Hooyman and Buster Shaishnikoff, were named at the meeting held at Parks, Culture and Recreation and attended by about 20 people.

"We've all got to sacrifice a little bit of time to get this thing off the ground, to get the ball rolling. We're looking at our future here," Hooyman said.

Hooyman hopes the co-op is buying and selling members' cod next month at a local freezer plant.

Hooyman said that, since initial efforts about a month ago, the proposed cooperative is moving forward rapidly with technical assistance from the University or Alaska Fairbanks.

He added that the venture is an out-growth of two years of discussion within the Unalaska Native Fishermens Association, a group of Native and non-Native small-boat fishermen.

"Everything's geared in this town for the big boats," Hooyman said.

Essential to a successful cooperative is a good business plan and members' financial commitment, said advisor Carol Lewis, a resource management professor at the UAF Agriculture and Forestry Experiment Station.

"I'm very impressed with this particular group and how together they have their planning," Lewis said, "I think they have a very good chance for success."

Willingness to work hard and not rely on grants makes a big difference. A vested interest, personal as well as financial, is key. "You have to throw in your own sweat and blood," the professor said.

Throwing grant money at a project won't guarantee success, and may well spell its doom, according to Lewis.

"They kept it simple. They have a purpose," she said. "They're trying to better their own chances in the marketplace. All of this looks to their favor."