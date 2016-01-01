Villages to received federal grants for projects

As the transition to a new administration nears, the federal government is moving forward with investments in rural Alaska.

This fall, more than $40 million has been designated for projects in rural communities, including projects in Naknek, Akutan and other parts of the state.

One of the December announcements included $40 million in federal funding for electric and water projects in several western Alaska communities.

Naknek Electric Association is slated to receive the largest of the United States Department of Agriculture grants, with $16.5 million of federal funds to build or improve 12 miles of power transmission line. That's expected to increase the system's efficiency, and make power cheaper, according to the announcement.

Another $10.8 million is designated for the Rural Alaskan Native Village grants program, which focuses on drinking water and waste disposal systems, and will spend that money on projects in 14 villages. That program has been around since 1994, and villages receiving grants typically have less than 10,000 residents and what the federal government considers a dire sanitation condition.

"Investments in rural infrastructure, including electric utilities and projects that provide safe drinking water and sanitary waste water disposal are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic strength of rural America," said Administrator Brandon McBride of USDA's Rural Utilities Service, in a statement about the projects.

The city of Akutan also received $1.1 million in loans and grants for a different water project.

This month, the agency also announced that it was seeking applications for its rural economic development loan and grant program. Through that USDA Rural Development fund, loans of up to $1 million and grants of up to $300,000 are available. That's targeted largely at entities that have received USDA electric and telecommunications funding, or other nonprofit utilities. The funding can be used for a variety of business start-up and expansion costs, including feasibility studies, expanding telecommunications networks to support certain business types, relevant community facilities, business incubators, and other efforts.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration also visited Nome this month as part an effort to bolster the economy and work on climate change-related economic issues. The EDA helped orchestrate a visit by an interagency federal team, which assessed the area as part of an effort to come up with ideas centered around business development, including as it relates to climate change.

Representatives from several departments, including the Treasury, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, and Transportation, as well as the Small Business Administration and the Denali Commission visited the Nome area from Dec. 6-8 as part of that effort.

