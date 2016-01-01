Two arrested in Unalaska for counterfeiting

How do you convert a $1 bill into a $10? With chemicals and ink, in a criminal process known as "scrubbing."

Two men were arrested in Unalaska over the weekend on counterfeit money charges, according to Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley.

Police obtained search warrants, and found phony $10, $20, and $100 bills in the residence of Henry M. Zablan, 37, a former seafood processor who has lived off and on in Unalaska since 2007 and is originally from the Philippines, Shockley said.

Zablan remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $5,000. Co-defendant Nicholas T. Hough, 31, was earlier released on bail, she said. Both men are unemployed, she said.

Police seized counterfeiting supplies including ink and chemicals used in the bill "scrubbing" scam, which involved washing the ink off of lower value bills like a $1 bill, and reprinting it at a higher value. That way, the bills' texture felt familiar to the average person, Shockley said. But someone with experience handling money, like a bank teller, should be able to easily detect the difference through the money's security features, Shockley said.

Information on detecting fake money is available online at uscurrency.gov/seven-denominations.

Shockley said the case remains under active investigation, and declined to say how much bogus money was seized by police, or provide other details. Police learned about the phoney money while investigating another crime, she said. Anyone who thinks they might have some of the counterfeit currency is asked to contact the Unalaska Department of Public Safety.