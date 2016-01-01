Museum of the Aleutians director to leave job

After just four months on the job at the Museum of the Aleutians, Executive Director Neal Hitch has resigned for unforeseen family reasons, according to board member Suzi Golodoff. Hitch started work in Unalaska on July 15, and resigned effective Dec. 11.

While the museum's board was "extremely disappointed" that Hitch didn't last longer, they praised him for moving the museum forward in a "positive direction." Hitch likewise said he enjoyed his time in the Aleutians "immensely."

He has since returned to southern California's inland desert area.

Hitch's arrival came after an extended closure of the museum because of scandal involving rare books found in the home of the former executive director in 2015. Among his accomplishments was overseeing the annual fundraising auction, held in November for the first time in two years. He said it was attended by about 45 people and raised about $10,000.

The museum remains open to the public, under the direction of archaeologist and Collections Manager Virginia Hatfield who said she has taken over the executive director's duties for the time being.

Meanwhile, despite all the drama, the museum keeps on doing what it should be doing: showcasing local history and culture.

Three temporary exhibits supported by the Alaska Humanities Forum Grant, entitled "MOTA: Focus on Collections, Temporary Exhibits" will run through mid-April, Hatfield said.

The first one is "Grassweave Basketry."

The weavers on display include Mike Rasmussen; Tatiana Zaochney, Oleana Prokopeuff, Augusta Dushkin, Margaret Lokanin, Agnes Thompson, Pariscovia Wright, Vera Snigaroff, Agnes Sovoroff, Jennie Goalie, Alice Hope, Paula Hope, Gertrude Svarney, Nadesta Golley, Clara Snigaroff, Vera Nevsoroff, Sophie Pletnikoff, and Melanie Lokanin ... as well as unknown artists.

"We would love for people who know about the history of these baskets to come and talk with us!"said Hatfield.

The next two exhibits include one in mid-January on "Prehistoric Fishing Technology" and one at the beginning of March on "Tools from the Islands of the Four Mountains."

"The Community Archaeology Program will start this summer and will involve as many volunteers as can be found and professionals to excavate the site and work in the lab to clean and categorize artifacts. It should be exciting," Hatfield said.

