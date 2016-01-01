Leadership workshop discusses substance issues

Regional issues made up much of the discussion at the Bristol Bay Native Corporation leadership forum in Anchorage earlier this month, meant to bring together the region's residents to strategize for the coming year.

The 2016 forum, held Dec. 8-9, tackled a wide range of subjects: subsistence regulations, food security, community wellness, the future of the fishery, cultural heritage, and more, said Andria Agli, BBNC's vice president of shareholder and corporate relations.

Those sessions included a breakdown of how subsistence management works, an opportunity to talk about how it's working for regional residents, discussion of existing programs that support Bristol Bay communities, and also a run-through of how to create an effective application for the cultural heritage grants available through BBNC's education foundation.

"It was pretty well rounded," Agli said, noting that it was exciting to hear participants talk about how they wanted to take new ideas and programs back to their home communities from each of the sessions, and in a range of fields.

Attendees also heard an update from Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka, who talked about how the new administration might impact Alaska Native issues. Dillingham Rep. Bryce Edgmon discussed what's to come in the state Legislature this year as well, Agli said.

One of the most vibrant discussions was the community wellness track, which looked at substance issues. Agli said that topic was added to the agenda based on concerns raised at this year's shareholder information meetings held throughout Bristol Bay.

Agli said speakers from the State of Alaska and a Matanuska-Susitna task force helped shape the discussion of statewide substance abuse problems, and possible solutions for Bristol Bay. The Matanuska-Susitna task force representative provided an outline of how the group got started, and what it's accomplished.

Agli said that participants noted that those ideas, and others that came up during the wellness discussion, could be used throughout the region.

"There was a lot of good feedback from that session," she said.

The attendees also heard from those involved in solutions and prevention efforts underway in Dillingham.

"It was nice to hear what's been done in the region, what they hope to see done," Agli said.

For the first time, the event also included a youth specific track.

Through a partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Bristol Bay campus, about 30 students from three Bristol Bay school districts attended the forum's youth symposium. They attended some of the large-group sessions, and also had a chance to participate in specific youth events.

The youth-specific portion included an internship panel, career-readiness discussions, and local tours.

Youth are present at the event every year in some capacity — sometimes through a youth and elders component, other years as presenters on specific projects that might be replaceable in other communities, and also welcomed as observers. But this was the first year there were sessions geared specifically to them, Agli said. The sessions were meant to help prepare youth for their roles in the future.

"They are the next generation of leaders," Agli said.

BBNC has held a leadership event for about 39 years.

"It started out as an officers-directors workshop, primarily for the village corporations," Agli said.

That was back when village corporations were making their land selections. Since then it's grown and changed, taking on a much broader focus and welcoming village council members and other participants, not just those involved in village corporations.

About 200 people turned out for the event this year, including many who traveled in from Bristol Bay communities.

"It was well attended," Agli said.